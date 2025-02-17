Bandits abduct women, children in Southern Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Sunday Marshall Katung, has expressed concern over the recent attack by bandits and abduction of 22 locals, mostly women and children, in Southern Kaduna.

He, however, sought the collaboration of the military and the Kaduna State Government to establish a Forward Operation Base (FOB) in the troubled area.

Katung, in a statement he issued, further expressed sadness that the hoodlums had launched separate attacks in the Kugauta community of Kusheka, Kumana Chiefdom, and Kitanda community of Geshere, Kumana Chiefdom in Kauru Local Government Area.

According to him, “This heinous criminality against our innocent people, especially in communities of Kauru, Kachia, Zangon Kataf, Kaura and Sanga Local Government Areas in Kaduna State has brought immense pains, untold hardship and shaken the well-being of our people.

“Only recently, these bandits reportedly abducted 22 locals, mostly Women and Children, in separate attacks in the Kugauta community of Kusheka, Kumana Chiefdom, and Kitanda community of Geshere, Kumana Chiefdom in Kauru Local Government Area.

“This renewed affront on the peace loving people of Southern Kaduna stands condemned in its entirety. These atrocities against our people must not continue unchecked. And it must stop now.

“I am fully aware of the provisions of Section 14(2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 which declares that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. In this regard, I have since prioritized the safety and security of every citizen.”

To achieve this, he said, he would be collaborating with the Kaduna State Government and the Chief of Defence Staff to ensure the establishment of a Forward Operation Base (FOB) in Kauru local government and other communities to confront the assailants.

He then promised to continue to do whatever is necessary “to secure the lives of our people”= and appealed to the people to partner with the security agencies to provide relevant information that would lead to the arrest of these criminal elements and their informants.