Bandits abduct over 40 people in Zamfara village

Over 40 people mostly women and children have been reported kidnapped by bandits in Gana village of Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Daily Trust learnt that the incident occurred last Sunday around 11am when residents of the village had retired to bed.

According to a government official, who preferred not to be mentioned, the Sunday’s attack was not the first, as the village had been attacked previously.

SPONSOR AD

A local in the community, who simply identified himself as Kabiru (not real name) said the bandits stormed the village on motorbikes armed with sophisticated guns.

“Each motorbike was carrying three persons and all of them holding guns. They searched houses one after the other, bringing out their occupants.

“But you know in this kind of situation, usually the men used to run into the bushes. So, most of the people that fell victims of the unfortunate incidence were women, children and aged persons.

“They took them into the bush. The bandits also carted away food items and other domestic valuables during the operation,” he said.

Another resident, Auwal Isa said two days after the incident, the bandits have not contacted families of the kidnapped people.

“We are still expecting their calls because sometimes it takes days or weeks before they can contact families of their victims for negotiation about ransom.

“Sometimes, the bandits are taking the kidnapped people to mining sites to do some work for them for Salome days before contacting their families. They can call any time they so wish,” he said.

Efforts to get reactions from the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Muhammad Shehu Dalijan for comment, were not successful.