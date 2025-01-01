Bandits abduct many passengers, burn vehicle in Zamfara

Bandits have abducted passengers and burnt their vehicle in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Daily Trust learnt that the incident occurred at Kwanar Jalab village in Zungeru Ward, Shinkafi LGA.

The notorious bandits’ kingpin, Bello Turji, had threatened to launch attacks in response to the arrest of his relatives. It is not clear if this incident is as a result of the threat.

A resident of Shinkafi, who craved anonymity, said the bandits ambushed the vehicle around 8am, on Tuesday, while conveying passengers to Shinkafi from Gusau, the state capital.

“The bandits abducted all the passengers on board the vehicle before they set the car ablaze. We are suspecting that the 10 people, including the driver, were abducted.

“This is a strange method of operation in this area. Before this incident, bandits have never set a car ablaze after abducting its passengers. Of course, they do kidnap people along the road, but they have never burnt vehicles after an operation,” the source lamented.

The Daily Trust recalled that a few weeks ago, terrorists developed a new strategy for operation in the state by planting explosives along roads in Dansadau axis, Maru local government.

This resulted in the killing of scores of travellers and injuring others, a situation that calls for urgent government attention.

Some residents of Shinkafi, who spoke to Daily Trust on the phone said many travellers have suspended their journeys to Shinkafi from Gusau due to uncertainty.

One of the residents, Sulaiman Shinkafi said, “My mother warned me not to travel to Shinkafi after she heard about the unfortunate incident.

“I was in Gusau when the news of the incident broke, so Hajiya called me on phone and instructed me not to go back to Shinkafi until tomorrow (today).

“I don’t know the actual number of people abducted by the bandits but we are suspecting they were 10 because most times drivers carry 10 people in their Gulf model vehicle as against the usual six.

“I am sure by tomorrow (today), the exact number of abducted persons will be known. We hope the government will take serious action to check the reoccurrence of the unfortunate incident.”

Don’t let Turji make good of his threat – Bafarawa tells FG

Meanwhile, a former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has urged the federal government to do everything possible to stop the notorious bandits’ kingpin, Turji from carrying out any attack in response to the arrest of his relatives as he threatened.

Turji had in a recent video that went viral on social media platforms, threatened to attack Zurmi and Shinkafi in Zamfara state and Isa local government in Sokoto state by January 1st if his relatives who were allegedly picked up by security operatives at the hospital in Shinkafi were not released.

According to our findings, Turji’s father in-law was among those arrested at the hospital.

Bafarawa, who was speaking to newsmen at his Sokoto’s residence on Tuesday, urged the government to take his threat seriously and do something to protect those people from being attacked.

“I believe the government is aware of his threat, they should therefore prepare for him. They should not let him make good of his threat.

“He said he would start attacking some communities by January 1st but even today (Tuesday) he attacked some commuters along Jangeru-Chikki Road.

“He shot some and burnt their vehicle. The victims are currently in the hospital,” the former governor revealed.

Another source revealed that some passengers were abducted during the attack but nobody was killed.

A reliable sourc,e however, said the attack could not be unconnected to the airstrikes on his suspected hideouts on Monday.

Bafarawa, however, urged Nigerians to support the government in their efforts to secure our country against the bandits and other criminal elements.

“We need peace to conquer some of our challenges, like hunger, unemployment and poverty.

“We should stop accusing Tinubu or Governor Ahmed Aliyu. Government alone, cannot do it. It need our support and prayers,” he said.

Bello Turji, a dead man walking – Military

Relatedly, the Military High Command has described the notorious bandit and terrorist leader, Bello Turji, is a “dead man walking”.

Turji is a notorious terrorist and bandit leader operating in the North-West, particularly Zamfara, Sokoto and Niger states.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj Gen. Buba, stated this while briefing newsmen on the operations of the military in the year 2024, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Buba said it was important to realise that the terrorists exist for the sake of war and must be destroyed for the sake of peace.

He said the troops had sustained pressure on the terrorist enclaves, hideouts, and strongholds as an incentive to speedily defeat the terrorists and hastily end the war.

“During the course of the year, troops eliminated thousands of terrorists and also their commanders and combatants among others. We are also sure that similar fate awaits those parading themselves as terror leaders and commanders today.

“Take it from me, he is merely a dead man walking, as he will soon follow suit with many others that have been eliminated during the course of the year.

“To refresh your memory, I will reveal out some of the names of notable terrorist leaders that we have taken out since January this year.

“These include: Halilu Sububu, Dutse Mainasara Idda, Mallam Saleh Umaru, Mohammed Amadu, Abubakar Musa, Adamu Tanko Ibrahim, Yellow Dogon Rakumi, Isiya Boderi and Alhaji Baldu.

“Others are: Usman Modi Modi, Kachalla Halilu, Kachalla Tukur, Amir Ibrahim Bukar, Saidu Hassan Yellow, Buba Kachalla Bukar, Bakura Jega, Abba Tukur amongst others,’’ he said.

Buba said the military would not hesitate to defend the country from terror attacks with overwhelming military force to continue to deliver tangible benefits for all Nigerians.

He said that several terrorist leaders, combatants and the families also surrendered as a result of the intensity of troops operations.

By Yusha’u A. Ibrahim (Bauchi), Dalhatu Liman, Idowu Isamotu (Abuja) & Abubakar Auwal (Sokoto)