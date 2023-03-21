Bandits abduct man who conveyed N2m ransom for wife, 3 children’s release

Bandits have abducted a man who went to pay N2 million ransom for the release of his wife, son and two daughters who were kidnapped…

City & Crime reported that bandits had two weeks ago, invaded Anguwar Janruwa in Janjala community and kidnapped a housewife, Hauwa Abubakar, her son, Idris Abubakar and two daughters, Ummi and Sadiya.

Speaking to our reporter on phone on Monday, a relative to the victims, Audu Bajeko, said the man, Abubakar Ardo, took the N2 million ransom to the bandits at a location on Sunday, but was also held along with his family at the criminals’ den.

He said the bandits also held the man because he did not raise N20 million ransom they demanded to release the man’s wife and children.

“It was around 5:30pm on Sunday, when the bandits’ leader called to inform them that they have held the man who brought N2 million to secure the release of his wife and children.

“When asked what the problem is, the bandit said the amount the man brought was not what they demanded,” he said.

Bajeko said the bandits’ leader insisted that the man and his family would not be released until the balance of N18 million was paid.

He said the relations of the victims were now in confusion as the bandit now have the entire family, adding that the relatives struggled hard before they raised the N2 million ransom taken to them.

The Madaki of Janjala, Samaila Babangida, who confirmed the development to our reporter over the phone, said activities of bandits had thrown the entire community into confusion.

He said, “Just two days ago, the senior wife of Ardo Fulani was killed after they collected N2 million from the family, this morning again we received information that another man who went to secure the release of his family was also held after they collected N2 million from him,” he lamented.

He appealed to security agencies to come to the aid of the people of Janjala community to tackle the activities of the bandits terrorising the area.

There was no official response from the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command over the incident as of the time of filing this report.