Bandits abduct businessman, wife, daughter in Ondo

Bandits have once again struck in Ondo State, kidnapping a businessman, Tope Faaji, along with his wife and daughter in Owo Local Government Area.

The latest abduction occurred just a week after suspected gunmen kidnapped nine surveyors in Owode/Ilu Abo, Akure North LGA.

Sources revealed to Daily Trust on Sunday that the victims were taken at the entrance of their residence along Ipele Road in Owo as they returned home from work.

A resident said “We were together on Friday evening because we were fasting. I was with Tope at his wife’s shop before we went our separate ways to break our fast.

“Later, I got a call from his son, informing me that his father, mother, and sister had been kidnapped. When we rushed to his house, we confirmed the sad news.

“The boy who called me was in the car with them but had stepped out to open the gate. As he was doing so, the kidnappers struck and took them away.”

The abductors have since contacted the family, demanding a N20 million ransom for their release.

“Initially, they asked for N30 million, but after negotiations, they reduced it to N20 million,” the source added.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said she could not yet confirm the incident but promised to follow up.

Last week, surveyors in the state raised concerns over the worsening security situation, particularly the increasing cases of kidnapping targeting their members.

During a press briefing in Akure, Tajudeen Bello, Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Surveyors (NIS), lamented that surveyors were now afraid to work on-site due to the rising risk of abduction.

Amid the growing insecurity, a socio-cultural organisation, the Ooye Development Initiatives (ODI), has urged Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to prioritise the safety of lives and property in the state.

In a statement issued over the weekend, ODI President Tokunbo Jegede condemned the surge in kidnappings, armed robberies and killings, particularly in Akure.

“The increasing cases of abductions and killings in parts of Akure and other areas in the state are alarming. The state government must take immediate action to protect its citizens,” Jegede said.