Bandits abduct 7 in Niger

Seven people, including a housewife, were abducted by bandits during a night attack in Kontagora town, the headquarters of Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State.

Residents told Daily Trust that the kidnap took place Sunday night in houses located on the outskirts of the town.

The affected areas reportedly include Talba Estate, Rafin Karma, Dadin Kowa, Gangaren-Sagi, and the Kontagora bypass.

Sources revealed that among the victims was a woman whose husband managed to escape. Her whereabouts remain unknown.

A resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, lamented the persistent bandit attacks in the area. “Bandits have continued to terrorize the people of Kontagora, particularly in neighbourhoods like Talba Estate, Rafin Karma, Dadin Kowa, Gangaren Sagi, and the Kontagora bypass,” he said.

Similarly, residents of Farin-Shinge expressed concerns over repeated bandit raids, calling on security agencies and the Niger State government to take urgent action.

When contacted, the Niger State Police Command spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, promised to look into the incident but had yet to respond at the time of filing this report