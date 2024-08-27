Bandits abduct 7 farmers in Kaduna, demand N2m ransom

Suspected bandits have abducted seven farmers in Kankarami community, in Anguwar Barde village, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway. According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday…

Suspected bandits have abducted seven farmers in Kankarami community, in Anguwar Barde village, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday morning while the victims were working on their farm. The bandits reportedly abducted the farmers and took them to an undisclosed location.

A community leader from Unguwar Barde, who sought anonymity, confirmed the abduction and noted that all the victims were men. The leader expressed the community’s distress, saying that the bandits have demanded a ransom of N2 million, which is beyond the village’s means.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident. The abduction of our men while they were working on their farm has left us in a state of confusion. The ransom demanded by the bandits is far beyond our financial capability due to the economic hardship we are facing,” the leader said.

He further explained that if the bandits prevented access to their farms, the villagers will find it difficult to feed their families.

“Even if the bandits had demanded N1 million, it would still be beyond our reach because we are impoverished,” he added.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the state government or the police regarding the incident. Attempts to reach ASP Mansir Hassan, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state command, for comment were unsuccessful.