Bandits abduct 43 women, children in Zamfara community

Bandits have abducted about 43 persons, mostly women and children, from the Kakidawa ward in the Gidan Goga district of Maradun Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

A source, who spoke to Daily Trust under anonymity, said the incident occurred at around 2 am on Sunday.

“We have counted 43 people, including three adult males and 40 women and children, who were taken by the bandits during the attack,” the source said.

SPONSOR AD

It was gathered that the heavily armed attackers stormed the village, firing sporadically and forcing residents, especially men, to flee into the bush.

The source said women and children, unable to escape, were taken at gunpoint, adding that the headcount of the abducted was conducted the following day, Monday.

Locals said the bandits had not contacted any of the affected families to discuss ransom demands.

Another resident described the terrifying ordeal, saying “The entire village was gripped by fear as gunshots echoed throughout the operation. We have turned to prayers for the safe return of our loved ones, particularly given the harsh harmattan weather conditions.”

He said the bandits reportedly conducted a house-to-house search during the raid as residents hid.

“While local vigilante members were caught off guard, residents believe resistance might have been possible if the vigilantes had been prepared,” he added.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to deploy more security personnel to the area to prevent further attacks.

“We need security. These bandits are ruthless and can strike again,” a resident warned.

There was no statement from the police regarding the incident.