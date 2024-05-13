Bandits abduct 5 herders in Kaduna

Bandits have abducted five herders at Taka-Lafiiya, near the Janjala community in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State. A resident of Janjala, Shuaibu Aliyu, said the…

Bandits have abducted five herders at Taka-Lafiiya, near the Janjala community in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State.

A resident of Janjala, Shuaibu Aliyu, said the incident occurred on Saturday, around 5;23 pm when the bandits wielding sophisticated weapons invaded Rugan Alhaji Baban-Jana, in the area.

He said bandits shot and injured two other herders during the attack at the herders’ camp, saying the victims were rushed to the hospital in Kagarko town.

“In fact, some of the bandits came on motorcycles wielding AK-47 rifles and started shooting sporadically after they invaded the herders camp and whisked away five people,” he said.

According to him, three male adults and two females were abducted by the bandits, even as he said contact is yet to be established with the bandits.

The spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, SP Hassan Mansur is yet to confirm the incident as calls and a text message sent to him were not replied to at the time of filing the report.