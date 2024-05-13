✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Crime

Bandits abduct 5 herders in Kaduna

Bandits have abducted five herders at Taka-Lafiiya, near the Janjala community in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State. A resident of Janjala, Shuaibu Aliyu, said the…

nigeria police
The Nigeria Police

Bandits have abducted five herders at Taka-Lafiiya, near the Janjala community in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State.

A resident of Janjala, Shuaibu Aliyu, said the incident occurred on Saturday, around 5;23 pm when the bandits wielding sophisticated weapons invaded Rugan Alhaji Baban-Jana, in the area.

He said bandits shot and injured two other herders during the attack at the herders’ camp, saying the victims were rushed to the hospital in Kagarko town.

“In fact, some of the bandits came on motorcycles wielding AK-47 rifles and started shooting sporadically after they invaded the herders camp and whisked away five people,” he said.

According to him, three male adults and two females were abducted by the bandits, even as he said contact is yet to be established with the bandits.

The spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, SP Hassan Mansur is yet to confirm the incident as calls and a text message sent to him were not replied to at the time of filing the report.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories