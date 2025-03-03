Bandits abduct 4 Katsina varsity students

Four students of the Federal University, Dutsinma (FUDMA), residing in the Paris Quarters area of Dutsinma, Katsina State, have been abducted by bandits.

A resident, speaking anonymously, told Daily Trust that the attack occurred around 2:20am on Sunday when the armed assailants, disguised and wielding AK-47 rifles, stormed the area and kidnapped the students.

Security operatives were reportedly mobilised to the scene after receiving a distress call, but the attackers had already escaped with their victims.

Dutsinma is one of Katsina State’s frontline local government areas facing persistent security challenges, including banditry and cattle rustling, despite ongoing government and security interventions.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the state police spokesman, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, nor government officials had reacted to the incident.

However, sources indicate that security agents have launched a pursuit to rescue the abducted students unharmed.

Nigeria has been plagued by a disturbing surge in student abductions in recent years, highlighting the country’s worsening insecurity.

In April 2021, Greenfield University in Kaduna State fell victim to a brazen attack by gunmen, who abducted at least 20 students and two staff members. The ordeal took a devastating turn when three of the kidnapped students were found dead days later.

After a harrowing month-long captivity, the remaining 14 students were finally released.

In May 2024, Confluence University in Kogi State witnessed the abduction of at least nine students from their classrooms.

Also, four female students of the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University in Makurdi, Benue state were abducted in February 2025.