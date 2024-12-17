Bandits abduct 3 herders returning from market in Kaduna

Bandits have abducted three herders while returning from SCC village market to Mai -Iddo village in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

A community leader from the area, who confirmed the incident to our reporter through telephone on Sunday, said it happened last Thursday around 5:23 pm.

He said the herders had gone to the SCC market to sell two of their cows and that while they were on their way back to the village on motorcycle, the bandits flagged them down and whisked them away at gun point.

He said one of the relatives of the victims reported the incident to him on Friday, saying that the bandits also went away with the victims’ motorcycle.

He said a contact had been established through one of the relatives of the victims on Saturday, and that the bandits were demanding N30 million ransom.

He said, “One of the victims’ relatives that I met during a Juma’at prayer at Katari village, informed me about the kidnap incident, saying the abductors were demanding for N30 million ransom.”

He said the victims’ relatives were negotiating how the ransom would be slashed down.

The spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, could not be reached for comments on the incident.