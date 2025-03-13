Bandits abduct 10, injure 2 in Kaduna midnight raids

Suspected bandits have abducted ten villagers from three remote communities under Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.
The incidents occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, around 2am., when a group of armed bandits invaded the Unguwan Yashi-Maraban Kajuru community and kidnapped six persons.
Those abducted were God-Dream Ladan, Lady God-Dream, Philip Mudakas, Mercy Philip, Bitrus Philip, and Gmen Philip.
Similarly, in Makyali village, two persons sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving medical attention at Maraban Kajuru Hospital after bandits stormed the community.
Bandits sack 5 Kaduna villages
NIGERIA DAILY: Can Peace Deals With Bandits End Insecurity in Nigeria?
Two females – Rahina Yahaya and Zulai Yahaya – were also kidnapped in the village.
The injured victims were identified as Ubale Yahaya and Abdullahi.
It was gathered that the same group of bandits moved to Ungwan Mudi Doka around 4am and kidnapped two more persons – Amos Michael and Samita Amos.
Stephen Maikori, the Acting District Head of Kufana, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Thursday, stating that such attacks had reduced in the past but resurged this week.
“So far, ten people have been taken away, with two injured now receiving treatment. We are appealing for an intensified rapid security response and action to save lives and properties in this axis,” he said.
He also added that the incident had been reported to security agencies accordingly.
Meanwhile, the State Government and the Police Command have yet to release an official statement on the incident.
The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, could not be reached on the phone at the time of filing this report.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.