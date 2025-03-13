Bandits abduct 10, injure 2 in Kaduna midnight raids

Suspected bandits have abducted ten villagers from three remote communities under Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

The incidents occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, around 2am., when a group of armed bandits invaded the Unguwan Yashi-Maraban Kajuru community and kidnapped six persons.

Those abducted were God-Dream Ladan, Lady God-Dream, Philip Mudakas, Mercy Philip, Bitrus Philip, and Gmen Philip.

Similarly, in Makyali village, two persons sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving medical attention at Maraban Kajuru Hospital after bandits stormed the community.

Two females – Rahina Yahaya and Zulai Yahaya – were also kidnapped in the village.

The injured victims were identified as Ubale Yahaya and Abdullahi.

It was gathered that the same group of bandits moved to Ungwan Mudi Doka around 4am and kidnapped two more persons – Amos Michael and Samita Amos.

Stephen Maikori, the Acting District Head of Kufana, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Thursday, stating that such attacks had reduced in the past but resurged this week.

“So far, ten people have been taken away, with two injured now receiving treatment. We are appealing for an intensified rapid security response and action to save lives and properties in this axis,” he said.

He also added that the incident had been reported to security agencies accordingly.

Meanwhile, the State Government and the Police Command have yet to release an official statement on the incident.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, could not be reached on the phone at the time of filing this report.