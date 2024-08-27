Banditry: Niger moves against illegal miners

Following a recent bandits’ attack on artisanal miners at Anguwan Mai-Giro in Shiroro LGA, Niger State, which claimed the lives of at least 13 people,…

Following a recent bandits’ attack on artisanal miners at Anguwan Mai-Giro in Shiroro LGA, Niger State, which claimed the lives of at least 13 people, the state government has launched a task force to combat illegal mining and address environmental degradation.

The acting Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, who inaugurated the task force on Monday, said that it was responsible for monitoring and identifying illegal mining sites, reporting security challenges linked to mining activities and addressing child labour issues at the sites.

Garba said while Niger had 880 registered mining groups, comprising 578 companies and 302 cooperatives, only 261 had reported for profiling.

He further said that the task force would also be tasked with identifying the types of mineral titles held by companies, ensuring compliance with existing mining laws and addressing any other matters related to the successful execution of their mandate.

The acting governor emphasised the importance of the mining industry to the state’s economic growth, but expressed concern over the negative impact of illegal mining on the environment.

He expressed confidence that the task force would enforce regulations and promote responsible mining practices.

Alhaji Abubakar Usman, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and chairman of the task force, pledged to work diligently to fulfil the task force’s mandate.