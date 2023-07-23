Banditry: Katsina resident gunned down in fresh attack

One person has been reportedly killed in Kankia town, headquarters of Kankia local government area of Katsina state. The incident occurred when the suspected bandits…

The incident occurred when the suspected bandits attacked a residential area opposite General Hospital, Kankia around 9pm Saturday, where the victim was said to have visited his brother.

The deceased identified as Ibrahim Abdullahi (Baraya) was said to have been shot around his groin while he was standing at the front yard of his brother’s residence, not knowing that the attackers were in the area.

A relative of the deceased, who simply identified himself as Muhammed, said “We were going about our normal businesses when he heard a gunshot around 8:30pm. We attempted to run for our safety, but then we thought it was may be security agents, as we did not hear the gun sound again.

“Later I discovered that it was Ibrahim Abdullahi, a relative of my wife that was killed. He was taken to the nearby hospital and as we speak his corpse is still there.”

Muhammed added that the attackers had earlier kidnapped a young boy in the area but after the shooting, they released the boy and fled the scene.

Though not one of the frontline local government areas in Katsina state, Kankia has suffered pockets of banditry attacks in the past.

Police spokesman in Katsina, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, could not be reached for confirmation as at the time of filing this report.

