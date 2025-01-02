Banditry: COAS Celebrates Frontline Troops at New Year

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has urged the frontline troops in Tegina, Rafi LGA of Niger State to continue to persevere in the ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry in the state.

He made the call while hosting the troops to a new year special lunch at the 18 Brigade Tactical Headquarters, Tegina, Niger State.

Represented by the Commander 18 Brigade, Brig Gen Taiye Ahmed, the Chief of Army Staff appreciated the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their sacrifices and untiring commitment in tackling the numerous security challenges facing the country.

The Assistant Director Army Public Relations, 18 Brigade, Major Yahaya Nasir Kabara, in a statement quoted the Chief of Army Staff as charging the troops to remain focused, disciplined and loyal to constituted authority as well as maintaining the spirit of patriotism by continuing to give their best in the discharge of their assigned duties and responsibilities.

The Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Ahmadu Attahiru II, represented by Hakimin Tegina, Alhaji Garba Bako, appreciated the Nigerian Army for establishing the 18 Brigade Tactical Headquarters at Tagina.

He underscored the impact of the Tactical Headquarters in Tegina on the restoration of peace and security to the area and appreciated the troops for their swift and timely responses to security threats in their areas of responsibility.