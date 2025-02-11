Bamise: Family cries out over delayed trial as case enters 3rd year

The family of Oluwabamise Ayanwola, who was allegedly killed while aboard a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle, has expressed frustration over what they described as delays in the legal proceedings at the Lagos State High Court.

The family is particularly upset by the financial burden and the slow pace of the case, which has been ongoing since 2022.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday, the family expressed their disappointment over yet another adjournment, which has pushed the next hearing to March 3, 2025.

Earlier, Justice Sherifat Sonaike had set a deadline of November 29, 2024, for the defence counsel, Abayomi Omotubora, to submit his final written address.

However, due to Omotubora’s illness, the deadline was rescheduled to February 10, 2025.

On the most recent court date, the case was stalled once again due to Omotubora’s non-appearance.

The victim’s sister, Ayanwola Oluwadamilola, criticised the repeated delays, attributing them to the defence counsel’s persistent absence, which she described as a deliberate strategy to frustrate the family.

“We are not happy at all because they are trying to frustrate us, and I am talking about the defence counsel, Omotubora, who has been acting funny. This is the fourteenth time he has failed to show up. At the last court hearing, the court expressed anger, yet it was not enough for him to submit the final written address by now,” she said.

Ayanwola Oluwadamilola also highlighted the emotional and financial toll of attending court hearings, only for them to be repeatedly postponed.

Despite the setbacks, the family remains determined to seek justice for Bamise.

“We grow stronger every day. If Bamise could fight for her life until her last breath, then we, who are still alive, will continue to fight for her justice. We will keep finding ways to afford transportation to court, just as we always have,” she said.