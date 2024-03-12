Bamidele to Akpabio: Aggrieved senators plotting to unseat you

Senate Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti), has attributed the crisis the 10th Senate has witnessed since its inception last June to some aggrieved senators seeking…

Senate Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti), has attributed the crisis the 10th Senate has witnessed since its inception last June to some aggrieved senators seeking to remove Godswill Akpabio as Senate President.

He spoke during a debate on a motion on allegation by Senator Abdul Ningi, the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, during an interview with BBC Hausa.

Ningi had claimed that a whopping N3.7 trillion was padded in the 2024 budget, causing an uproar among his fellow senators and sparking intense debates.

Bamidele also said what Senator Ningi did was tantamount to civilian coup, which has failed.

He said, “I thanked members of the Northern Senators Forum who have debunked Ningi’s claim. Over 60 senators voted for Akpabio and over 40 voted against. Some among those who voted against Akpabio had moved on and agreed to work with Akpabio. Some did not.

“Why are all these controversies always about Akpabio? A few people want to do everything possible to remove you (Akpabio) from that seat. The last time the South South had the chance to be Senate President was over 40 years ago.

“Senators Ahmad Lawan and David Mark had peaceful tenures as Senate President. Even Senator Bukola Saraki with all he did served out his tenure.

“Why are these controversies all about Akpabio? Senator Ningi wants to use the name of Northern Senators Forum against Akpabio.”