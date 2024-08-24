Bala Mohammed, Fintiri, Fubara, Obaseki, 5 other PDP govs in Taraba

Nine governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) met yesterday in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital. Among the governors in attendance…

Nine governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) met yesterday in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

Among the governors in attendance include Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi; Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa; Sim Fubara of Rivers and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta

Others include Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Peter Mbah of Enugu; Dauda Lawal of Zamfara and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau.

The governors, who landed at the Danbaba Suntai Airport Jalingo in about six chartered aircraft, were received by Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State.

Upon their arrival at about 2pm, the governors went into a closed-door meeting at the Government House, Jalingo.

The meeting, which comes barely a month after a similar meeting in Enugu, is expected to address critical issues affecting both the country and the party, with a particular focus on the ongoing crisis within the Rivers State chapter.

According to reliable sources, the primary topic on the agenda is the contentious letter written by the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, concerning a legal dispute in Rivers State.

In an August 16 letter to the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Damagum and Anyanwu stated that the PDP “did not authorise the filing” of a Notice of Discontinuance on July 24 in a case involving the party at the Appeal Court.

The governors are expected to deliberate on this issue to arrive at a resolution that will help deescalate the situation in Rivers State and prevent further complications within the party.

Similarly, some of the governors are expected to attend the wedding ceremony of Taraba State governor’s daughter today.