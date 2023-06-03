Bala Mohammed emerges as Chairman PDP governors’ forum

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has emerged Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.
Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, disclosed this shortly after a retreat for elected PDP Governors and Members of National Assembly elect.
The retreat held Saturday at the Government House Bauchi.
