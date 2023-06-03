✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News

Bala Mohammed emerges as Chairman PDP governors’ forum

Gov Bala Mohammed
    By Hassan Ibrahim
Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has emerged Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.
Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, disclosed this shortly after a retreat for elected PDP Governors and Members of National Assembly elect.
The retreat held Saturday at the Government House Bauchi.

