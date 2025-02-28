Bala Lau commissions 3000-Capacity Juma’at Mosque built by Bichi rep

The national leader of the Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, commissioned the 3,000-capacity modern Juma’at Mosque and an Islamiyyah school built by Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar, member representing Bichi Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

The commissioning ceremony of the mosque was held Friday in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano state.

The Juma’at Mosque was located along Gwarzo road in Bichi (B) and was named after the renowned Islamic Scholar and Jurist, late Sheikh Abubakar Mahmoud Gumi

The project comprises a juma’at mosque, an Islamiyyah School and toilets within its premises.

Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar said he constructed the mosque and the Islamiyya to boost Islamic education in the community.

The lawmaker has built several schools including Islmaiyyah schools, roads, healthcare facilities and culverts among other projects

In attendance during the commission were the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh Pakistan, who doubles as the leader of Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Kano State, and Sheikh Muhammad Kabiru Gombe, the national Secretary of the organization.

Others were the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, several lawmakers from different parts of Nigeria, politicians from Kano as well as members of the business community.