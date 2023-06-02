Bago appoints SSG, CPS, others

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Usman Gawu as the Secretary to the Government of the state (SSG). …

The governor, in a statement by Hajiya Hauwa Isah Wali, Permanent Secretary, Government House, also appointed Usman Abdullahi Gbatamangi, a former member of the House of Representatives for Mokwa, Lavun and Edati Federal Constituency as the new Chief of Staff.

Gbatamagi lost out at the general elections to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also appointed were Sadiq Yusuf as Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor, Abubakar Y. Salisu as the new Head of Service, while Bologi Ibrahim, a former staff of the Nigerian Television Authority was appointed as the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

The statement disclosed that the governor had also appointed Abdulbaqy Ebbo as Adviser on Digital Communications while Aisha Wakaso, the Punch newspaper correspondent, was appointed Adviser on Print Media to the governor.

The governor also made key appointments into the office of the deputy governor such as the chief of staff and chief press secretary.

Hajiya Hauwa Wali stressed that the appointees were expected to bring their knowledge, administrative skills and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of their new assignments by working assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in them.

