Bafarawa to Tinubu: Don’t stifle opposition, uphold democracy

Former Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to allow opposition politics to flourish, warning that stifling dissent could harm democracy and national development.
In an open letter on Monday, Bafarawa reminded Tinubu that his own rise to power was made possible by a thriving opposition.
“Those before you allowed opposition politics to exist. You are a product of opposition politics. It would be a grave mistake to suppress it now,” he stated.
He cautioned Tinubu against discarding the democratic system that enabled his ascent, warning that silencing opposition voices would tarnish his reputation.
“Anyone advising you to muzzle the opposition is misleading you. Democracy dies where opposition is stifled, and without democracy, good governance, peace, and progress suffer,” Bafarawa said.
He also warned against attempts to create a one-party state, calling it a dangerous path that could lead to instability.
“Nigeria cannot afford a one-party system. A strong democratic order is essential for national progress and for future generations,” he added.
Bafarawa urged Tinubu to emulate the United States, where two dominant parties sustain democracy.
“If past leaders had destroyed the opposition, you wouldn’t have had a platform to reach your current position. Rather than weaken the opposition, it would be wiser to institutionalise strong political parties,” he said.
He concluded by urging Tinubu to uphold democratic principles, calling it the greatest legacy he could leave behind.
