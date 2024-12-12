Bafarawa, Naja’atu launch youth movement to transform North

Former Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Bafarawa and Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed have launched the Northern Star Youth Empowerment Initiative, a youth-focused movement designed to address Northern Nigeria’s political and social challenges.

The unveiling ceremony took place at Arewa House in Kaduna on Tuesday, with many youths in attendance.

In his remarks, Bafarawa stressed the importance of empowering young people and giving them leadership opportunities under the mentorship of experienced elders.

“It’s time for Nigerian youth to lead. If given the chance, they will perform better, especially with the guidance of elders,” he said.

Bafarawa also announced plans to establish offices for the group across the region to foster unity and collaboration among Northern youth.

Addressing the youth, he added, “You, the digital generation, and we, the analogue generation, must work together to achieve shared goals. We need each other.”

Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed, co-chairperson of the initiative, described the launch as the beginning of a transformative movement for the North.

“This is more than just an organization—it’s a call to action for every young person in Northern Nigeria,” she said.

She clarified that the initiative is non-political, focusing instead on addressing the region’s security, social, and economic issues without political interference.

She emphasized that Northern Nigeria faces profound challenges requiring innovative solutions and collaboration between leaders and youth.

“Our mission is to harness the mental and physical strength of every individual in the North to achieve the region’s social and economic development,” she added.