Bafarawa gifts N50,000 to 119 released protesters in Kaduna, Kano

The Attahiru Bafarawa Foundation has presented N50,000 to each of the one hundred and nineteen protesters released by the federal government to the Kaduna and Kano state governments.

Presenting the cash to the beneficiaries on behalf of the former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, a member of the foundation, Dr Sulieman Shuaibu, said the gesture was aimed at supporting the beneficiaries to get back on their feet by using it to start small businesses.

He said, “We are not here to support what you did but we support the motive behind it. The former governor does not support protest but believes in following the right channels to tender grievances.

“He asked us to, on behalf of his foundation, present N50,000 cash to each of you and he urged you to instead of engaging in protest, engage in continuous prayer for the safety and security of the region and the nation at large.”

Another member of the foundation, Alhaji Abdurrahaman Yola, while commending them on starting an association, urged them to seek legal ways to communicate with the government in order to avert a repeat.

He further called on them to make judicious use of the support they have received by being good ambassadors of the region and the country in general.

Responding, the chairman of the association of #endbadgovernance protesters, Abubakar Ishaq, thanked the foundation for coming to their aid, saying it will go a long way in helping them get back on their feet.

He urged his members to be very careful about the decisions they make moving forward and the content of posts they make on social media.