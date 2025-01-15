Bafarawa dumps PDP

The former governor of Sokoto State, Dalhatu Attahiru Bafarawa, has announced his resignation from the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Bafarawa made the announcement in a letter which was sighted yesterday but dated January 8.

In the resignation letter he signed and addressed to the national chairman of the party, Bafarawa stated, “I write to formally tender my resignation as a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). This decision, though deeply personal and difficult, is borne out of my commitment to a new chapter of service that aligns with my vision of uplifting humanity through empowering the youth.

SPONSOR AD

“Over the years, I have been honored to be part of the PDP, a platform that has significantly shaped Nigeria’s political landscape and contributed immensely to nation building. However, I have recently dedicated myself to a new youth movement that seeks to inspire, empower, and transform the lives of our young people, who are the bedrock of our nation’s future.

“In light of this, I wish to avoid any potential conflict of interest that may arise from my political affiliations. My focus will now be solely on creating avenues for youth empowerment, fostering innovation, and promoting values that build a prosperous future for all.”

Recall that the former Sokoto state governor along with Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed launched the Northern Star Youth Empowerment Initiative, a youth-focused non-political movement designed to address Northern Nigeria’s political and social challenges in December 2024.

“It’s time for Nigerian youth to lead. If given the chance, they will perform better, especially with the guidance of elders,” he said at the launch of the movement in Kaduna.

His exit from the PDP comes at a time when the party is grappling with internal crises arising from leadership disputes and conflicting internal views.

A day before Bafarawa’s resignation letter surfaced, some party members staged a protest at the PDP’s national headquarters in Abuja over controversies surrounding the legitimacy of the party’s national secretary.

This incident followed months of leadership disputes over who should occupy key positions, with concerns raised about regional balance. While the position of the national chairman is traditionally zoned to the North Central region, the current chairman, Umar Damagum, hails from the North East.

Although the PDP remains Nigeria’s largest opposition party, internal conflicts have hindered its ability to effectively hold the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government accountable.