Badaru’s men dominate Jigawa Governor’s commissioners’ list

Names of personality who served in the administration of ex-Governor Muhmmad Badaru featured prominently in the commissioners’ list of Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State.

The governor, who served as Badaru’s deputy, has sent the names of 16 persons as commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and consideration as members of the state executive council.

Of the 16 nominees, Daily Trust reports that 12 worked under the immediate past administration while one worked under ex-Governor Sule Lamido.

Prominent among the nominees are Babangida Umar, a former commissioner of finance, and Aminu Kanta, a former commissioner for land and adviser to the governor on political matters.

Ibrahim Garba, a former commissioner of water resources in the immediate past administration, is also among the nominees.

A former commissioner of education, Lawan Danzomo, who served as commissioner from the beginning of the Fourth Republic in I999 and served in the immediate past administration, was also nominated for the same post.

Sagir Ahmad, a former land commissioner in the immediate past administration, and Hadiza Abdulwahab, a former commissioner of women affairs under the Sule Lamido administration were also nominated commissioners in the new administration.

Former commissioner of agriculture, Auwal Sankara, was also nominated.

The immediate past attorney general and commissioner for justice, Musa Aliyu, was also nominated.

Another former commissioner of information, Muhammad Alhassan, also made the list.

Muhammad Kainuwa, a former permanent secretary in the state’s Ministry of Health and Environment under the immediate past administration is among the commissioner-nominees.

Other aides who worked under Mr. Badaru, who were nominated commissioners include Ahmed Garba, a former political adviser to Mr. Badaru and a former deputy speaker.

A personal physician to Mr Badaru who is serving as the executive secretary of the Jigawa State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, Nura Dandoka, was also nominated.

Another nominee, Gambo Shu’aibu, was a former permanent secretary in the Ministry of water resources in the immediate past administration.

