Badaru donates N20m to victims of Jigawa flood

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru, has donated N20 million to victims of flooding in Jigawa state.

The donation is to support the state government’s relief efforts for residents affected by the recent flood disaster.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, on Sunday in Abuja.

Badaru made the donation during a condolence visit to Gov. Umar Namadi over the flood disaster that resulted in loss of lives and properties.

Badaru expressed sympathy over the severe flooding, which also led to the destruction of farmlands across the state.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government commitment to assisting the state in this challenging period, adding that the donation was his personal gesture.

Badaru commended the state government’s swift response to the disaster and the affected victims.

“Your prompt action in providing relief to the flood victims is commendable,” he said. (NAN)