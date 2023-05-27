Badaru dissolves cabinet ahead of handover

The governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has announced the dissolution of his cabinet ahead of the inauguration of a new government…

This decision comes as the governor prepares to hand over the reins of government to the governor-elect, Alhaji Umar Namadi.

The dissolution of the cabinet was revealed by Badaru according to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal D. Sankara.

“We have accomplished significant milestones during our tenure, and I am proud of the hard work and dedication displayed by my cabinet members,” Governor Badaru Abubakar stated.

“As we prepare for the handover, I have taken the decision to dissolve the cabinet to allow the incoming administration commence their work promptly,” the statement said.

The transition process will involve comprehensive briefings and handover notes to ensure a smooth transfer of responsibilities.