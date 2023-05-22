Badaru denies plans to sabotage successor’s administration

The Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has denied any plan to sabotage the incoming administration of Malam Umar Namadi in the state. Badaru…

Badaru made the clarification when a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman of Gerawa Globacom, Alhaji Ahmad Isa Gerawa, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Dutse.

Badaru described those making the allegation as disgruntled elements and hypocrites who lost political grounds and relevance in the APC.

He acknowledged that some of his political allies and frontline APC members had been spreading lies against him and some party leaders to create confusion and crises to achieve their selfish interest and therefore warned them to desist from such.

He said, “It is very unfortunate, we have been closing doors with our enemies, discussing government programmes; how to build Jigawa with them. Unknown to us, they were not on the same page with us.

“Many of those bad elements were envious of our progress and the achievement we have recorded in government. They became classical hypocrites, spreading lies, gossiping, which created misunderstanding between me and some of our party leaders and government officials.”