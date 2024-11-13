Bad roads: Gov Okpebholo orders contractors back to site

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has ordered contractors to return to sites and immediately fix failed portions within the Benin metropolis.

Okpebholo gave this directive during an inspection tour of the Upper Mission Extension Road by Aduwawa Junction and the Ramat Park axis in Benin.

At Aduwawa Junction, Okpebholo said his administration, in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was committed to restoring the hope of the Edo people.

Decrying the bad state of the roads, Okpebholo assured the people that work would commence immediately, adding that he was eager to bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

He stressed that the Edo people deserve good and motorable roads.

“During the campaigns, I promised that I was going to hit the ground running with road rehabilitation and construction. Today, I have ordered contractors back to sites. We have no time to waste.

“We promised our people that we would fix and construct the roads. There is only one dry season in a year. This is the time to immediately move to sites and fix the roads.

“So, Edo people should expect good things to happen. We will fix our roads and ensure that our people enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.

According to him, work is expected to commence immediately on the 7.5 km Temboga Road, Lucky Way Junction by Aduwawa, and Ramat Park.

Others are Eyaen Road and Obadan Junction along the Benin – Auchi Expressway.

The governor, during the road tour, inaugurated the Edo branch of Premium Trust Bank in Benin.

Recall that in his inauguration address, on Tuesday, Okpebholo promised to prioritize road construction, among others and assured Edo people that his government would be people-centred.