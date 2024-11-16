‘Baba-go-slow’, Obasanjo taunts Tinubu

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has labelled President Bola Tinubu as “Baba-go-slow”.

Obasanjo said this while delivering in a keynote address at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum, Yale University New Haven Connecticut, USA, at the weekend.

“As the world can see and understand, Nigeria’s situation is bad,” Obasanjo said.

Obasanjo said “Nigeria Situation: As we can see and understand, Nigeria’s situation is bad. The more the immorality and corruption of a nation, the more the nation sinks into chaos, insecurity, conflict, discord, division, disunity, depression, youth restiveness, confusion, violence, and

underdevelopment.

“That’s the situation mostly in Nigeria in the reign of Baba-go-slow and Emilokan. The failing state status of Nigeria is confirmed and glaringly indicated and manifested for every honest person to see through the consequences of the level of our pervasive corruption, mediocrity, immorality, misconduct, mismanagement, perversion, injustice, incompetence and all other forms of iniquity. But yes, there is hope.”

Obasanjo while copying from a short, classic treatise published in 1983, called “The Trouble with Nigeria” by Chinua Achebe admitted that, “The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership. There is nothing basically wrong with the Nigerian character. There is nothing wrong with the Nigerian land or climate or water or air or anything else. The Nigerian problem is the unwillingness or inability of its leaders to rise to the responsibility, to the challenge of personal example which are the hallmarks of true leadership.”