B/Haram kills 22 soldiers, many CJTF

We neutralised over 70 terrorists — Military

Many soldiers and members of the civilian JTF have been killed in an encounter with suspected Boko Haram terrorists on the border of Yobe and Borno states.

Security and local sources revealed that the attack occurred on Saturday after the troops reclaimed a major camp of the insurgents at Mai-Saleh area, bordering the two states.

SPONSOR AD

While the outgoing Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, disclosed that the military lost 22 troops, some sources put the figure at 27 and others gave a higher number.

In a statement on Sunday, Buba, a major general, revealed that the terrorists’ ‘special forces’ commander known as Talha and over 70 foot-soldiers were neutralised by the Nigerian troops.

He added that the terrorists’ operations commander, identified as Malam Umar and their brigade commander, known as Abu Yazeed, were also killed by the troops.

He added that the terrorists deployed person-borne improvised explosive devices (suicide bombers) as well as vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (suicide bombers in explosive vehicles) in their revenge mission.

“The three-prong operation aimed at dismantling the terrorists’ presence within the triangle commenced on 16 January 25 till date.”

The military spokesman noted that troops were already familiar with the terrorists’ tactics of deploying IEDs – the reason many attempts of the terrorists were thwarted including shooting down what he described as their “amateur drones”.

He added that “Troops recorded several encounters with terrorists during the course of the clearance operations which resulted in over 70 terrorists’ combatants, including three notable terrorist commanders, being neutralized.

“Overall, during the course of the operations, troops sadly recorded 22 killed-in-action casualties with several others wounded in action.

“On this account, the media is enjoined to resist publishing names of troop casualties to allow the formal notification of their next of kin. On the whole, the operation is ongoing and the public will be updated on further developments in due course.”

‘It was a deadly encounter’

But one of the military sources, who participated in the ground offensive against the Boko Haram fighters, told Daily Trust that they came under attack close to a stream after they reclaimed the Mai-Saleh terrorists’ camp.

“We perfected our ground offensive and cleared the Mai Saleh Boko Haram camp which is one of the strongholds but we came under attack near a stream.

“That was where the terrorists killed our commander and the 26 soldiers. The soldiers are under Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai. Some soldiers were also injured,” he said.

A Civilian JTF member, who said he lost his brother and five other colleagues during the operation, added that the attackers used Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), drones and suicide bombers to kill some of the soldiers and civilian JTF operatives.

“It was dark when we reached the stream. I heard what sounded like a jet and a huge explosion followed.

“I saw the vehicle ahead of us carrying about six people, including Maikudi Kasaisa. All of the occupants died instantly,” he said.

He said the death toll could rise even higher because many people were wounded in the operation that was coordinated by Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai from different fronts.

Another soldier who contemplated the figure to be higher said they lost many of their colleagues.

“In fact, nobody can give the actual number of gallant men we lost. There were soldiers, hunters and civilian JTF from the military bases in Goniri, Buni Yadi, Damboa and Sabon Gari that participated in the operation.”

Within the last two months, Damboa, Chibok and Buni Yadi towns have been plagued by frequent attacks from insurgents, which left dozens of military, hunters and civilians JTF and civilians dead.

Earlier this month, Boko Haram terrorists overran two military bases in Sabon Gari and in Damboa town where they killed dozens of soldiers, and vigilantes and carted away military weapons.

This has revived fears of violence after a long period of peace in these local government areas that are on the fringes of Sambisa Forest.

Another source said the recent offensive by the military was to recover a notorious Boko Haram enclave inside the Sambisa Forest called “Timbuktu Triangle”.

“It is called ‘triangle’ because it straddles a vast area,” he said.

“It starts from the highway from Damaturu to Maiduguri; and then from Maiduguri to Damboa up to Biu; and finally, from Biu area in Borno through Buni Yadi and Damaturu in Yobe State. It is actually a triangle when you check the map.

“Our operatives were trying to recover from the previous attacks when the latest incident happened. It is a serious setback. During the attack on Sabon Gari, the terrorists took away a large consignment of military equipment. They are the same equipment that they are now deploying to attack our men and formations,” he said.

B/Haram used drone to attack us – Security sources

Even though there were doubts by the military about the efficacy of the drones used by Boko Haram, soldiers and civilian JTF that participated in the recent onslaught have expressed concerns that indeed the terrorists have changed tactics.

On December 24, 2024, the terrorists launched a drone attack on the Forward Operating Base in Damboa LGA and injured at least six soldiers.

However, the spokesman for Defence Headquarters, Brig-Gen Tukur Gusau, had during a media briefing in Abuja, described the attack as harassment, saying it was not qualified to be called an attack because the terrorists only used toys and not drones.

Chad, Niger onslaught pushes terrorists deep into Yobe, Borno

Sources in the Sambisa area told our correspondent that it was the military onslaught by the Chadian and Nigerien troops in the Lake Chad general area that is pushing the terrorists deep into the southern parts of Borno and Yobe states.

One of the sources, who gave his name as Adamu, said the situation also re-enforced the terrorists’ capability in Sambisa general area.

“When the onslaught became unbearable for the terrorists in Lake Chad, most of them escaped and joined the terrorists here, loyal to the late Abubakar Shekau. It is these people terrorising us now,” he said.

Months back, Chadian troops entered the Lake Chad area avenging the killing of over 40 soldiers by the terrorists.