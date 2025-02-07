B/Haram IEDs kill 2, injure 4 in Borno

Two people have been killed by Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs) planted by Boko Haram terrorists on their way to a market in Adamawa State.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened on Tuesday along Harang and Jibhuhwui villages of Hawul LGA of Borno to Garkida market, Adamawa State when the victims’ vehicle drove on the IEDs

Police public relations officer, Borno State command, ASP Kenneth Daso, confirmed the incident adding that there were six people on board when the incident happened.

“The IEDs were suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram, and the pick-up van conveying the villagers to market in Garkida drove over it and it exploded.

“A 25-year-old Adama Yakubu died instantly, but the other passengers have been rushed to hospital for treatment,” he said.

He said police in collaboration with other security agencies are working tirelessly to secure the area from any security breach while appealing to the locals to report suspicious activities.

However, a relative, who did not want to be named, told our correspondent that the people in the two communities are becoming targets of terrorists through IEDs planted at night on rural roads.

He appealed to the security operatives to deploy more personnel and armament in the area, saying terrorist attacks in Damboa, Chibok and the fringes of Sambisa Forest were becoming worrisome.