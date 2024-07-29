B/Haram attacks military, police in Borno, kills officer, IDPs

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attacked Jakana Police Station in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, killed a policeman and a woman, and carted…

According to security sources, the insurgents also set ablaze two patrol vehicles and a motorcycle.

Our correspondent gathered that the attackers, who took the security operatives by surprise, arrived at the police station around 1:00 am and engaged in a gun battle with the officers until 3:00 am.

“They overpowered them and gained access to the police station, looted arms and ammunition and destroyed 2 patrol vehicles.

“One of the vehicles belongs to the police and the other for the members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF)” a source said.

Chairman of Konduga Local Government Area, Hon. Abbas Ali Abari, confirmed the attack to journalists, promising to provide details as soon as he gets them.

Jakana, which is situated along Damaturu-Maiduguri expressway, is about 45 kilometres away from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

In a related incident, the insurgents attacked a military checkpoint, abducted a civilian JTF personnel, and destroyed 15 vehicles along the Maiduguri/Ngala highway in Ngala LGA of Borno State on Saturday.

It was gathered that they also attacked an IDP camp, injuring two soldiers and abducting several displaced persons. “We had two serious attacks between Friday and Saturday night. The insurgents planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) near the camp, leading to casualties among those going to farm.

“The attackers also carried out deadly attacks on commercial vehicles that arrived after the entrance gate into Ngala town was closed.

“They burnt 13 commercial vehicles, hunters and customs patrol vehicles with goods worth hundreds of millions,” a source said.

A top civilian JTF source confirmed the incident to our correspondent, stating that one of their members was forcefully taken away by the outlawed group.

The police spokesperson in Borno, Kenneth Daso, said he was not aware of the incidents