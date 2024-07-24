B/Haram: 11 communities resettled in Borno-Sen. Ndume

The Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has stated that 11 communities that were ravaged by the activities of Boko Haram insurgents in the…

The Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has stated that 11 communities that were ravaged by the activities of Boko Haram insurgents in the state have been resettled.

The 10 resettled communities by the state government, according to the senator, are Gwoza, Pulka, Limankara, Warabe, Ngoshe, Kirawa, Izge and Bitta.

Others are Hambagtha, Modube and Yamtake communities. He said the people of Ashgashiya, Wala and other communities would also return to their ancestral homes soon.

According to a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, Ndume was in Gwoza at the weekend for a house-to-house condolence visit to families of those who lost their loved ones on the June 29, 2024 multiple suicide bombings.

The lawmaker also donated the sum of N10 million, while his wife, Hajiya Maryam, donated N3 million into a dedicated account of Gwoza Concerned Citizens (GCCs) to be channeled into the resettlement of Gwoza people and to complement efforts of the Governor Babagana Zulum-led administration.

Ndume also thanked those who have contributed their widow’s mite to the GCCs’ account, especially, the management of JAIZ Bank which, he disclosed, had donated N10 million, while the member representing Chibok/Gwoza/Damboa federal constituency, Hon. Ahmed Jaha, also donated N5 million.

Also among the donors, Ndume said, were Dr Asabe Vilita Bashir, N3 million; Engineer Zakariya and Hon. Mohammed Tumala, N1 million each.

He said the Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, offered his donation alongside many sons and daughters of Gwoza Local Government Area.

“I want to specifically appreciate Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum who injected huge resources that led to the resettlement of thousands of IDPs back to 10 liberated communities of Gwoza,” Ndume added.