Azura Power constructs N900m solar car park at UNN

Azura Power West Africa has constructed a N900m, 240 KW installation of solar car park at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

A statement by the Head of Corporate Affairs, Azura Power West Africa, Murtala Bello disclosed that the initiative is part of Azura Power’s “Power to Change” programme, which exemplifies the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development in local communities.

Bello said APWAL is actively supporting Nigeria’s net-zero ambitions, stressing that the project will ensure a reliable energy supply but also offers substantial savings of N150m annually on energy costs.

He stated that the project, which will be unveiled by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu on Tuesday, November 12, is part of initiative that aligns with Nigeria’s energy transition goals, and President Bola Tinubu’s administration power sector reforms.

He said, “Every year, Azura Power allocates $1m to support projects that promote sustainable livelihoods, health, education, and infrastructure. The solar car park is not merely an addition to the university’s facilities; it represents a significant step towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fostering educational and social development through renewable energy.

“As Nigeria embarks on its energy transition journey, Azura Power is honoured to contribute to this vital endeavor. The solar installation at UNN will cater for approximately 2,650 engineering students, meeting 75% of the faculty’s energy needs. It is projected to generate over 400,000 kWh of clean energy annually, providing a consistent power supply that will enhance learning.”