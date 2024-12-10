Azare General Hospital in dire need of attention

Azare General Hospital, a critical healthcare facility in Bauchi State, has become a shadow of its former self. Once a beacon of hope for the residents of Azare and its surrounding communities, the hospital now struggles to fulfill its essential role due to an alarming lack of staff, medications, equipment, and proper monitoring. The deteriorating state of this hospital calls for immediate intervention from the Bauchi State government.

One of the most critical challenges is the severe shortage of medical personnel. The few available doctors and nurses are overwhelmed by the high number of patients who depend on the hospital for care. Long queues, delayed attention, and inadequate treatment have become the norm, forcing many to seek alternative options that are either unaffordable or inaccessible. This staffing crisis not only affects patient care but also places an unsustainable burden on the existing healthcare workers.

Equally troubling is the lack of essential medications. Patients often leave the hospital without receiving prescribed drugs because they are unavailable. Those who can afford it are forced to buy medications from private pharmacies, while others are left to suffer without treatment. This scarcity of basic drugs undermines the hospital’s ability to provide even the most routine medical services.

SPONSOR AD

The hospital’s equipment is another area of grave concern. Outdated or non-functional diagnostic and treatment tools make it impossible to address complex medical cases effectively. Without reliable equipment, healthcare workers are forced to rely on guesswork in situations where precision is critical, putting lives at unnecessary risk.

Additionally, the hospital suffers from a lack of proper maintenance and monitoring. Broken equipment often remains unrepaired for months, and the facility itself is poorly managed. Inconsistent electricity, water supply issues, and general infrastructural decay paint a bleak picture of neglect. The absence of regular oversight has allowed these problems to persist, further crippling the hospital’s operations.

Governor Bala Mohammed, known for his progressive vision for Bauchi State, must act decisively to address these issues. The people of Azare deserve a healthcare system that works, not one that fails them in their hour of need. Rehabilitating Azare General Hospital should be a top priority for the government, as it directly impacts the lives and well-being of thousands.

To restore the hospital’s functionality, the government must implement immediate and long-term solutions. Hiring additional medical personnel is critical to easing the burden on the existing staff and ensuring that patients receive timely care. The government should also establish a reliable supply chain for essential medications to prevent stockouts. Furthermore, modern medical equipment must be procured and maintained to improve the quality of care.

Monitoring and accountability systems should also be put in place to ensure that the hospital operates efficiently. Regular audits, inspections, and community feedback mechanisms can help identify and address issues before they escalate.

Neglecting Azare General Hospital will have devastating consequences. Preventable deaths, prolonged suffering, and the erosion of public trust in the healthcare system are just a few of the outcomes of inaction.

Hadiza Ibrahim Zarma, Department of Mass Communication, Borno State University, Maiduguri