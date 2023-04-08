Ayra Starr, TEMS make Forbes under 30 list

Forbes Africa has released its annual 30 Under 30 list, which recognizes outstanding young entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators under the age of 30. This year’s list includes Tems, Ayra Starr, Asisat Oshoala, Blessing Joel Abeng, and Khloe ‘Koko’ Abiri.

This year’s list, headlined “The Newest Self-Made Young Innovators and Leaders Scripting a New Vision for Africa,” highlights the extraordinary accomplishments of 30 “multi-tasking multi-hyphenate entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders” who are driving Africa’s advancement on their own terms.

Speaking on this year’s selection, Renuka Methil, managing editor of Forbes Africa, said, “In a post-pandemic Africa, everything is evolving all over again; everything is a work in progress. That was evident in the pool of talent we received… because here is a young batch of people completely cognizant of the changes the continent is going through and who are coming up with ideas and solutions for some of these very new problems. There are also problems that have been around for a long, and they are now trying to tackle them quickly. I think the speed with which they are trying to execute some of these ideas is what we need to highlight. They are also building their own brand and changing the image of the continent.”