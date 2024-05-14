Ayra Starr: I was surprised Rihanna knew me

Nigerian singer, Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has relished her recent meeting with Barbadian megastar singer, Rihanna, in London. In a recent chat…

Nigerian singer, Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has relished her recent meeting with Barbadian megastar singer, Rihanna, in London.

In a recent chat with BuzzFeed, the 21-year-old singer revealed that she was surprised that the billionaire Grammy-winning singer knew her.

“My biggest celeb story is Rihanna. I met Rihanna about two weeks ago. I went to the Authentic Woman event in London. It was amazing; I got to meet Rihanna. Do you know how crazy that is? And she loves me, she knew me that was the most amazing part of it. She knew me. It was so amazing,” the MAVIN Records signee said.

Daily Trust recalls that Rihanna offered to collaborate with Ayra Starr during their meeting at the Authentic Woman event in the UK.

The mother of two expressed strong desire to work with Ayra Starr and Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Tems, on a song.

Rihanna told Ayra Starr that her cousin in Barbados introduced her music to her after the Nigerian star announced that the Caribbean island was her “favourite place in the world.”

The mother of two said, “I’ve been hearing of Ayra Starr, I don’t know who but my cousin she was like, ‘Oh my God I got this song from Ayra Starr.’ She was obsessed with you.”

She then asked, “Do you have a song with Tems?”

“That’s my sister. We do have songs but we don’t have a song out yet. But soon..,” Ayra Starr replied.

Rihanna added, “You got an extra verse for me? Call me.”

Ayra Starr recorded a massive success with the release of song ‘Rush’ which gained mainstream international recognition in 2022.

The song charted in several territories, including Switzerland, Ireland and the United Kingdom, where it climbed to number 24.