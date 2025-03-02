Ayobami Rasheed Becomes an Authority in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Nigeria

Dr. Ayobami Aranmolate Rasheed, a Nigerian plastic surgeon and burn consultant, has become a key figure in the field of aesthetic and reconstructive surgery in the country. As the Chief Medical Director of Grandville Medical and Laser Clinics, he has been pushing for better access to quality healthcare and addressing the issue of medical brain drain in Nigeria.

Dr. Rasheed gained significant attention in 2018 when he performed a successful cosmetic surgery on Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh. Since then, he has built a reputation for his work in Brazilian Butt Lifts, liposuction, breast enhancements, and surgeries to repair damage caused by accidents or trauma.

In an effort to make healthcare more accessible, Dr. Rasheed recently revealed plans to expand Grandville Medical and Laser Clinics to all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria. This initiative aims to decentralize medical expertise and reduce the need for Nigerians to travel abroad for cosmetic and reconstructive procedures.

Dr. Rasheed explained, “My vision is to ensure that every Nigerian has access to world-class medical care within our borders. We have the talent and expertise right here in Nigeria, and it’s time we change the narrative that quality healthcare can only be found outside the country.”

Dr. Rasheed, who hails from Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, began his medical journey at the University of Lagos, where he was awarded a National Chevron University Scholarship. He furthered his studies with postgraduate training at the National Orthopedic Hospital in Igbobi, where he focused on burns, plastic, and reconstructive surgery. His career then took him to institutions such as Johns Hopkins University and the University of Utah in the United States, and Akademikliniken in Sweden for specialized training.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Rasheed hosts Dr. Laser’s Diary, a reality TV show on Africa Magic Showcase. The show aims to inform the public about plastic surgery and reconstructive procedures, countering common misconceptions. “There is a lot of misinformation about plastic surgery. Through Dr. Laser’s Diary, I want to provide accurate information to help people make informed decisions about their health and wellness,” he said.

Dr. Rasheed’s professional accomplishments have earned him fellowships with the West African College of Surgeons and the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine. He is also an advocate for medical tourism in Nigeria, promoting the idea that advanced procedures can be performed to international standards within the country.

Despite the challenges faced by Nigeria’s healthcare system, Dr. Rasheed remains optimistic about the future. He believes that with further investment in healthcare and training, Nigeria can become a global destination for medical tourism.

Dr. Rasheed’s work continues to influence the plastic and reconstructive surgery industry in Nigeria, and his efforts are reshaping the perception of medical procedures within the country.