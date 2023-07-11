Ayade Governed Cross River Badly, says new governor’s spokesman

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State, Emmanuel Ogbeche, has said the administration of Ben Ayade governed the state badly. Ogbeche…

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State, Emmanuel Ogbeche, has said the administration of Ben Ayade governed the state badly.

Ogbeche said the administration was running the state with little or no records kept, according to a report by NAN.

He disclosed this while speaking during an interactive session with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Calabar on Monday.

Ogbeche added that the approvals on matters bordering on governance were issued via WhatsApp.

He said the state was badly managed during the past administration, and that it would need the collaborative efforts of all to put things in order.

“Otu inherited a rundown state, it was so badly rundown. There is no record of anything; approvals were given on WhatsApp,” Ogbeche said.

“It will require a lot to turn the state around and thank God we have a capable and listening governor who is ready to provide the needed leadership.”

Ogbeche also solicited the support of the NUJ, saying the governor has embarked on changing the face of the state.

“This is a job I never lobbied for, or didn’t make any call nor contact anyone to secure the job. The job found me with God’s grace and I am ready to do everything to justify that confidence reposed in me by the governor,” he said.

“As a member of the union and the immediate past chairman of Abuja council, I will ensure a robust relationship between the governor and media practitioners in the state.” (NAN)

