Axxela transforms into group structure, appoints MDs

Axxela Limited, a leading gas and power portfolio company in sub-Saharan Africa, has restructured into a group structure as part of its strategic commitment to accelerating growth and expanding market influence.

This transformation to a group structure marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to support Nigeria’s energy transition agenda, deliver increased customer value, and advance its pan-African expansion aspirations.

The new group structure comprises Strategic Business Units (SBUs) and a group directorate.

SPONSOR AD

Each SBU will be independently led by a managing director. This empowered leadership model aims to drive the individual business units toward ambitious growth targets while further strengthening Axxela’s position as an industry leader.

Under the new structure, Kehinde Alabi, formerly Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Managing Director, Gas Distribution while Franklin Umole, formerly Director of Business Development, is now Managing Director, Gas Midstream Infrastructure

For the Integrated Power, Olufisayo Duduyemi, previously Chief Strategy & Services Officer is now Managing Director, Integrated Power while Timothy Ononiwu, now Managing Director, Regional Business, will also continue to serve as Group Chief Financial Officer

Additionally, the Group’s Corporate Operations will be led by Tuoyo Ejueyitchie, formerly General Counsel and Company Secretary, now Director of Corporate Operations while the new Group Chief Executive Officer, Ogbemi Ofuya, is spearheading the enterprise reorganisation.