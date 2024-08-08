Axxela, NNPC Gas company commission 5km gas pipeline

Axxela Limited, one of Africa’s leading gas and power portfolio companies in partnership with NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), has commissioned a 5km natural gas…

Axxela Limited, one of Africa’s leading gas and power portfolio companies in partnership with NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), has commissioned a 5km natural gas pipeline network in Victoria Island, connecting Eko Atlantic City to piped natural gas (PNG).

This milestone marks a significant achievement in Axxela and NGML’s ongoing 72.5km pipeline infrastructure project, which will span from Victoria Island to the Lekki metropolis.

The newly commissioned 5km pipeline network traversing from Outer Marina to Kuramo Beach is the first phase of the project and is expected to connect customers from Five Cowrie River by Army Officers’ Mess in Bonny Camp, all the way to the proposed Lekki International Airport.

Axxela’s Chief Operating Officer, Kehinde Alabi, said, “The commissioning of the first phase of this ambitious 72.5km pipeline network underscores our commitment to expanding natural gas infrastructure within the Greater Lagos Area.

“By connecting Eko Atlantic City to first gas, as a pioneer customer on this axis, we are paving the way for more access to the natural gas advantage; providing reliable energy solutions that can aid economic development. For us at Axxela, we are not only fueling businesses, but we are enabling the development of self-sustaining clusters, whilst strengthening Nigeria’s socio-economic growth.”

Managing Director, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), HRM Justin Ezeala, said, “Over the past two decades, NGML and Axxela have been renowned for their pioneering efforts and immense contribution to natural gas advocacy, this expansion project is a further reaffirmation of our partnership and dedication to natural gas infrastructure development across Nigeria and Africa. We are optimistic that advancing the natural gas pipeline network to the highly commercial Victoria Island and the rapidly developing Lekki area is a step in the right direction”.

Managing Director of Eko Atlantic City, David Frame, highlighted the significance of being the first customer to be connected and benefit from the project, saying, “This development not only ensures a more efficient, stable, affordable and reliable supply of energy for our power generation needs but also sets a good benchmark for modern urban living.”

Eko Atlantic City is currently developing a 60MW capacity gas powered plant infrastructure which is expected to be commissioned in the coming years.