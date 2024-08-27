AXA Mansard warns against climate change menace

AXA Mansard Insurance, an underwriting firm, has called for increased measures to put climate change impacts under check in Nigeria. The Chief Client Officer, AXA…

The Chief Client Officer, AXA Mansard, Rashidat Adebisi, said this during the annual AXA Week for Good, the flagship programme of AXA Hearts in Action (AHIA), AXA Mansard employees, under the “TrashToTreasure” Initiative.

Adebisi said that AXA remains unrelenting in its quest to ensure that its sustainability agenda of fighting climate change and protecting the vulnerable population has an impact and makes the world safer, healthier, and more prosperous.

She said “We are delighted and encouraged to have you here today as we once again collectively express our purpose of acting for human progress by protecting what matters.

“This year, our focus in AXA is on protecting our water bodies. So, at AXA Nigeria, we decided to focus on removing waste from the water and increasing awareness about the impact of waste on water.

“The Impact of waste on water Is enormous. It has health, environmental, social, and economic ramifications. We have seen the impact of waste on flooding and the socio-economic losses of homes, businesses, and lives that come in its wake.

There are also health Implications for polluted water, and the list goes on. This is why we have focused on water waste, and we remain proud of how much our employees are doing for this cause.”

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Titi Oshodi, has commended AXA Mansard for its continued efforts in combating Climate Change.

Speaking during the awareness walk that preceded a Beach clean-up by AXA employees in Lagos, the Special Adviser noted that the government is proud of organisations like AXA mansard that are keenly interested in working to mitigate the impact of climate change.

“I am especially delighted because of this year’s commemoration theme, TrashToTreasure. This theme fits well with the ambition of my office to ensure that we address the challenges of climate change, not just by awareness and advocacy, but to entrench circularity into the mix.

“So, when I heard that AXA Mansard is not just collecting waste, they are valourizing the waste to provide health insurance for vulnerable children, I thought this is a model initiative because it embodies the whole idea of circularity, which is using waste for economic, social and environmental good,” she said.