AXA Mansard Investment reiterates its commitment to financial literacy

AXA Mansard Investment reiterates its commitment to financial literac

AXA Mansard Investments Limited, a leading asset management firm in Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to improving financial literacy for the financially excluded Nigerians.

The company said its commitment becomes important as financial inclusion in Nigeria is slowing with the growing numbers of Nigerians entering financial responsibility stages.

According to the firm, reliable and actionable knowledge sharing and transfer are important not just for informed financial decision-making but also for financial independence and stability.

“In an era of economic uncertainty and complex financial markets, understanding the principles of personal finance, investing, and wealth management is crucial,” said the Chief Operating Officer of AXA Mansard Investments Limited, Alex Edafe, explained that AXA Mansard Investments Limited is dedicated to helping individuals and families build the financial acumen required to navigate 2025 and beyond.

Edafe stated, “In recent years, the dearth of financial literacy in Nigeria has become alarming, with many individuals lacking the necessary knowledge to make sound financial decisions.

From transitioning from savings to investments, budgeting, asset allocation, managing debt as well as retirement planning, to mention a few, many Nigerians, especially the younger generations, need these skills to effectively manage their money”.

“Financial education is foundational for achieving financial independence. This year, we are focused on making financial knowledge more accessible to Nigerians at every stage of their financial journey. We believe that a financially educated population is better positioned to make informed decisions that can lead to long-term financial success and economic prosperity for the nation.”

“So, we are actively working to bridge the knowledge gap in the Nigerian financial sector by offering a range of educational initiatives to provide valuable insights on investment and personal finance. Some of the key programs and resources available to Nigerians include free physical and virtual financial seminars, which we host to help individuals understand the basics of investing and financial planning, expert-driven content, which includes a wealth of articles, blogs, and videos on financial topics offered via traditional, digital-owned and paid media platforms. We also have the option for one-on-one financial advisory targeted at people who would prefer more personalized guidance, helping them to understand their unique needs and goals and creating tailored winning strategies for investments, savings, and wealth-building.”

Financial education empowers individuals to make choices that lead to financial security and prosperity. It empowers individuals with an understanding of financial principles to make better financial decisions, helps individuals to identify opportunities for wealth creation and preservation, and prepares individuals for the future to create long-term security and increase financial confidence.

AXA Mansard Investments remains committed to its mission of promoting financial education and helping Nigerians achieve financial independence. With a greater focus on educating the public about sound financial practices, we believe that more Nigerians will be empowered to take control of their financial futures.

“We believe that by focusing on education, we can transform the financial landscape of Nigeria,” added Mr. Edafe. “When Nigerians are empowered with the right knowledge, they are better positioned to invest wisely, create wealth, and secure their financial future.”