Awuda: Police exonerates Cosmila Hotel

The Anambra State Police Command has stated that Cosmila Hotel, Awka, Anambra State, was not complicit in the death of Miss Chinyere Awuda.

Awuda was allegedly beaten to death and dumped in a swimming pool in the premises of Cosmila Hotel, Awka.

But in a statement by the command spokesman DSP Ikenga Tochukwu on Friday, the police exonerated the hotel, citing the report of the pathologist which found no sign of trauma on the body.

“Contrary to the claims that the deceased was beaten to death, the pathologist found no sign of trauma on the body but the autopsy report indicated that drowning was the cause of death,” he stated.

According to him, the finding was in tandem with claims that the lady ran away when accosted and every effort made to find her that night was futile.

Ikenga said that it would appear that she fell into the abandoned swimming pool and drowned.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has directed that the case file be forwarded to the Attorney General for vetting and legal advice.

Recall that Awuda’s body was on July 17 found in an abandoned swimming pool within the premises of Cosmila Hotel, Awka.

It was alleged that the deceased was beaten to death by some persons who had an event at the hotel the previous night after she allegedly stole some naira notes spread on the celebrant.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased have demanded that the autopsy report be made public.

The lawyer to the family, Ezieafa Charisma, said he would petition the Inspector General of Police over the matter.

He said the claim that she drowned could not be substantiated because she was already unconscious because of the injuries on her rib and limb caused by people who chased her that night.

“The fact is that Chinyere was in the club, the evidence is there that she was beaten, there is evidence that there was unrest in the club and there is evidence that some people pursued her when she ran out of the club,” he said.

“I challenge the police and the management of the hotel to make public the CCTV footage of what happened at the hotel and people should be made to see what happened,” he added.

