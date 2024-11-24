Awo’s legacy lives on as Tokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu Champions Women’s Role in Creating a Viable Society

By Temi Okesanjo

The legacy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, one of Nigeria’s most revered political and intellectual figures, continues to shape the nation’s landscape, even decades after his passing.

A nationalist, federalist, and visionary, Awolowo played a critical role in Nigeria’s political and constitutional development. His ideals, which centered around unity, democracy, and social justice, have left an indelible mark on the fabric of Nigerian society.

SPONSOR AD

Chief Awolowo’s commitment to education, self-reliance, and equitable development laid the groundwork for many of the nation’s institutions.

His role in promoting federalism, fighting for the rights of the marginalized, and advocating for inclusive governance resonates in Nigeria’s modern-day political struggles up until today.

Many Nigerians, both within and outside of politics, strive to uphold these ideals and carry forward his ideals of cultural renaissance and social justice, advocating for a stronger and more united Nigeria.

But beyond the broad scope of these influential figures, one person stands at the forefront of ensuring that Chief Awolowo’s legacy remains alive, relevant, and impactful: Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, the sage’s last born child.

Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, the Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, is a steadfast champion of her father’s vision. She has become the driving force in preserving and expanding his legacy, ensuring it continues to influence the national conversation. Her work within the Foundation, alongside her other leadership roles, embodies the ideals her father fought for—integrity, education, good governance, and national development.

A former Ambassador to the Netherlands and an active participant in Nigeria’s political discourse, Tokunbo has been an advocate for national development and women’s empowerment.

She is carrying her father’s vision forward by playing significant roles in various strategic positions, such as her tenure as the Chairman of the Governing Council of Lagos University Teaching Hospital and as a delegate at the 2014 National Constitutional Conference.

In these roles, she advocated for a political restructuring that would ensure a more inclusive and equitable Nigeria, something that mirrors her father’s lifelong efforts to ensure the prosperity and unity of the nation.

Tokunbo is a key figure behind the Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership. This biennial award recognizes individuals who demonstrate excellence in leadership and good governance, qualities that Awolowo himself epitomized.

Through this award, she continues to spotlight global leaders who reflect the values of her father, ensuring that his ideals remain integral to the nation’s political and social ethos.

Her upcoming webinar, “Building a Viable Society in Challenging Times: The Critical Role of Women,” reflects her ongoing mission to empower women and raise their voices in the struggle for national development, while remaining a true Ambassador of her father’s vision.

Like the Sage himself, Tokunbo has an unyielding commitment to the progress of Nigeria, its people, and its future. She is the bridge between the ideals of the past and the aspirations of the present, ensuring that the values Chief Obafemi Awolowo fought for continue to thrive in a modern world.

Through the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, she upholds her father’s commitment to nation-building in ways that resonate with the challenges and opportunities of today.

As the Chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria, publishers of the iconic Nigerian Tribune titles, Tokunbo continues to provide a platform for meaningful discourse on governance, leadership, and the future of the nation.

The forthcoming webinar, “Building a Viable Society in Challenging Times: The Critical Role of Women,” promises to be a remarkable convergence of influential voices committed to national progress. Hosted by the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation under the visionary leadership of Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, this event continues the legacy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo by fostering meaningful conversations around governance, leadership, and inclusivity.

Among the distinguished dignitaries set to participate are the Chairman, The Vice President of Nigeria. His Excellency Kashim Shettima; the Distinguished Guest, Governor of Lagos State. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and the Keynote Speaker, Her Excellency Dr. Amina Mohammed, whose tireless advocacy for sustainable development and women’s empowerment has earned global recognition.