Avoiding politics of godfatherism in Gombe

Political godfatherism is a condition in the Nigerian political process that seeks the democratic establishment for some powerful people to satisfy their selfish interests and are even ready to manipulate the democratic body and its mode of operations, by overpowering public office holders like the governor and council chairmen to dance to their tune.

In contemporary Nigeria, the politics of godfatherism has become a universal issue in the political development of many states, especially in Gombe State.

The activities of these political fighters have deprived the people of voting for their ideal applicants as their leaders. This has directly affected whatever political arrangement that is on the ground.

In Gombe State, the politics of godfatherism has a negative impact on the socio-economic and political development by confining power in the hands of the few elites led by a former chief executive at the expense of the electorate. This has affected the socio-economic and political development of the state and by extension has led to conflicts among the electorate.

Therefore, now that the much-awaited polling day has arrived, I wish to call on the good and law-abiding citizens of Gombe State to be wary of such powermongers.

Voters in Gombe State should be careful to cast their ballots for the most honest, accountable and dedicated political aspirants according to what their conscience dictates and not according to the whims and caprices of a certain political godfather.

Alh. Aliyu Mai Samari wrote from Gombe State