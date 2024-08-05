✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
‘Avoid public gatherings in UK’, Nigeria issues travel alert over Britain’s riot

The Federal Government has issued a travel alert to Nigerians planning to travel to the United Kingdom following the violence in the country. This was…

Anti-immigration protests continue to take place around the UK
    By Joshua Odeyemi

The Federal Government has issued a travel alert to Nigerians planning to travel to the United Kingdom following the violence in the country.

This was contained in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Amb. Eche Abu-Obe on Monday, August 5.

England has been experiencing an eruption of anti-immigrant and far-right violence, towns and cities have been overtaken by mobs of often masked men chanting anti-immigrant slogans, attacking hotels housing asylum seekers and mosques, clashing with police and causing widespread destruction.

“There is an increased risk of violence and disorder occasioned by the recent riots in the UK, stemming from the killing of 3 young girls at a concert.

“The violence has assumed dangerous proportions as evidenced by reported attacks on Law enforcement agents and damage to infrastructure. To this end, citizens are advised to be extra vigilant and take measures as follows: Avoid political processions and protests, rallies or marches; avoid crowded areas and large gatherings; be vigilant and self-aware at all times.

“Contact the High Commission with a view to passing information that could be of interest via e-mail and [email protected], +442078391244. telephone,” the travel alert issued by the foreign affairs ministry reads in part.

