Aviation unions shelve further strike action

One week after the two-day warning strike, which paralysed the aviation industry, the aviation unions have shelved further strike pending a meeting scheduled for next week.

The unions including the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), National Association of Aircraft Pilots & Engineers (NAAPE) and Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Service Employees (AUPCTRE) had last week shut down the industry over welfare issues as well as the planned demolition of the Lagos offices of aviation agencies.

The unions after the two-day warning strike vowed to shut down the industry in a week.

However, the unions in a statement jointly signed by NUATE General Secretary, Comrade Ocheme Aba; ATSSSAN Principal Deputy General Secretary, Comrade Frances Akinjole; Deputy General Secretary, NAAPE, Comrade Umoh Ofonime, and Secretary General of ANAP, Comrade Abdul Rasaq Saidu said the unions have shelved the strike.